The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 98,870 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

