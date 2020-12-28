The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $725.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

