The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

ENSG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,761. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $77.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $1,350,089.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,148,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $56,473.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,240.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,431 shares of company stock valued at $14,458,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

