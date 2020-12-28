The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,429. The New York Times has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The New York Times by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in The New York Times by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The New York Times by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The New York Times by 7.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

