The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.35

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.31, with a volume of 58942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 0.78.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

