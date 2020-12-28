The Southern (NYSE:SO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $2,492,565 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth about $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

