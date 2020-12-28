The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $25.51. The Taiwan Fund shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 1,071 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.3759 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.
About The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN)
The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.
Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.