The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $25.51. The Taiwan Fund shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 1,071 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.12.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be given a $0.3759 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

