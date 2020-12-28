The Voyager Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00048014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00305901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.88 or 0.02186517 BTC.

The Voyager Token Profile

The Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

