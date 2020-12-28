The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.87.

The Wendy’s stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,894,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,744,000 after buying an additional 653,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Wendy’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 605,463 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 38,775 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

