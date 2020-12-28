The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Trading Up 29.1%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price was up 29.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 2,192,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 621% from the average daily volume of 304,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, ValuEngine raised The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The9 by 1,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 152,114 shares during the last quarter.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

