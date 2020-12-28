The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Trading Up 29.1%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price was up 29.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 2,192,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 621% from the average daily volume of 304,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Separately, ValuEngine raised The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08.
About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.
Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.