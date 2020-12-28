THETA (THETA) Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. THETA has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $126.49 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00005627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, OKEx and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.49 or 0.00297572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $568.76 or 0.02129174 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, WazirX, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, Coinbit, Hotbit, Upbit, Bithumb, DDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

