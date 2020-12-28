Thomas M. Montgomery Sells 6,130 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.76. 371,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,114. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $121.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 55.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 124.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

