Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

TWM stock opened at C$0.79 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) (TSE:TWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$273.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM.TO) Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

