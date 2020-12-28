Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Critical Survey

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Till Capital and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Till Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Till Capital and Kingstone Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $160,000.00 62.80 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.49 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -7.48

Till Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingstone Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -6.49% -2.07% Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Till Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business. It also acts as the primary insurer and direct writer for insurance companies seeking Canadian business, but lacking the appropriate Canadian insurance licenses; and ongoing and one-time consulting services in the areas of taxation, risk management, mergers and acquisitions, expert witness testimony, and claim reviews. In addition, the company provides property and casualty insurance services. Till Capital Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.