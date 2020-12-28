Time New Bank (TNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.54 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $7.54 million and $262,149.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00314800 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.21 or 0.02150994 BTC.

About Time New Bank

TNB is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

