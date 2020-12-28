TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $217.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. On average, analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit