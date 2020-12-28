TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. The company provides air-melted alloy steel bars, tubes, and precision components, as well as value-added services, including thermal treatment and machining. Its customers include companies in the market sectors: oil & gas; automotive; industrial equipment; mining; construction; rail; aerospace and defence; heavy truck; agriculture, and power generation. TimkenSteel Corporation is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $217.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $205.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. On average, analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TimkenSteel by 3,889.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

