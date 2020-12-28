Timothy B. Anderson Sells 39,336 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $326,882.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,239.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CERS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. 1,839,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 23.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.