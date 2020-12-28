TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $35.75 million and $4.06 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00046429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00296391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00028850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $570.10 or 0.02128938 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

TitanSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

