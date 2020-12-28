TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) Trading Up 1%

TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €23.18 ($27.27) and last traded at €23.10 ($27.18). 37,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 144,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.88 ($26.92).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.34 ($30.99).

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of €21.08 and a 200-day moving average of €18.26.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

