TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) from a tender rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$1.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a tender rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

TMR stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The company has a market cap of C$173.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

