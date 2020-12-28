Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Transocean and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean -54.06% -5.92% -2.89% Borr Drilling -96.36% -22.66% -8.13%

This table compares Transocean and Borr Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean $3.09 billion 0.44 -$1.26 billion ($1.45) -1.52 Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.30 -$297.60 million N/A N/A

Borr Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transocean.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.7% of Transocean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Transocean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Transocean and Borr Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean 7 12 1 0 1.70 Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transocean presently has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Borr Drilling has a consensus price target of $0.90, suggesting a potential downside of 1.83%. Given Transocean’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Transocean is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Risk & Volatility

Transocean has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 6.21, indicating that its share price is 521% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Transocean beats Borr Drilling on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters. The company serves integrated oil companies or their affiliates, as well as government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. is based in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

