TRAXIA Price Up 39.5% Over Last Week (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 39.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and Kucoin. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $17,144.09 and approximately $11.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00129282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.39 or 0.00631646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00191337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00320279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00057509 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016343 BTC.

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRAXIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

