Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

TCDA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tricida stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.61. 404,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,220. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $381.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 11.52 and a quick ratio of 11.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts predict that Tricida will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 50,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Tricida by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

