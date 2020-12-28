TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Issue Dividend of $1.44

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.44 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of TPVG opened at $13.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $403.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.67 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

