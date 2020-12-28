TROY (TROY) One Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One TROY token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TROY has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. TROY has a total market capitalization of $25.20 million and $1.03 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TROY Token Profile

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,176,552,190 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

Buying and Selling TROY

TROY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

