TrueDeck Trading 38.9% Higher Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $129,624.60 and approximately $3,925.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00024267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00145629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00214086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.02 or 0.00616759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00332627 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00056822 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck was first traded on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

