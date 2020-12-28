TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $928,281.32

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $928,281.32 and approximately $148,013.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 90,664,929,220 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

