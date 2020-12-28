UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,298 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 271.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUBY stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $650.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.99. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

