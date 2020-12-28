UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $59.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,746 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,178.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,108 in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,213,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,914 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UMB Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in UMB Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMBF traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,150. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $72.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

