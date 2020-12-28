United Airlines (UAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) in the last few weeks:

12/18/2020 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

12/15/2020 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00.

12/15/2020 – United Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00.

12/11/2020 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

12/11/2020 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

12/4/2020 – United Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/30/2020 – United Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2020 – United Airlines is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – United Airlines is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – United Airlines is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 337,885 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

