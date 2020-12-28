UnlimitedIP (UIP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.51 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $245,578.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00046072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.73 or 0.00306173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00029221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.58 or 0.02170776 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.