USD Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, CoinEx and Korbit. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.62 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $730.92 or 0.02732088 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,671,959,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,623,370,907 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, SouthXchange, Korbit, CPDAX, FCoin, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Coinbase Pro, Poloniex, OKEx, Crex24, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

