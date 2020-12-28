V Systems Hits Market Cap of $96.41 Million (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, V Systems has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $96.41 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00131610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00628877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00160313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00323324 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00058072 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00016805 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems . V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling V Systems

V Systems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

