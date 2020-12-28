Validity (VAL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Validity coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003250 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $481,025.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 25.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00135268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00612017 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00150826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00325644 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00057470 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,199,557 coins and its circulating supply is 4,183,617 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

