ValuEngine Lowers (LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) to Strong Sell

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:LGF.B opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.04. (LGF.B) has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. (LGF.B) had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $1,662,000.00.

About (LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

