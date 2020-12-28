Van B. Honeycutt Sells 8,045 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BGFV stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 809,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $304.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

BGFV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.