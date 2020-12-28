Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) dropped 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $17.09. Approximately 2,025,354 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 518,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $847.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

