Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Gap Down to $3.11

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $2.96. Venator Materials shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 2,527 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $318.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

