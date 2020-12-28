VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.82. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VEREIT.
VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in VEREIT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in VEREIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,533,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VER stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 84,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,802. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.19%.
VEREIT Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
