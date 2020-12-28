VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.82. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VER has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,427 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in VEREIT by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in VEREIT by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,533,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 84,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,802. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.87. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.19%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

