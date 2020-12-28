Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRNT. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $66.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,916 shares of company stock worth $2,057,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Verint Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Verint Systems by 76.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Verint Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

