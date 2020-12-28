Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338 over the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Veritex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Veritex by 270.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,727. Veritex has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.