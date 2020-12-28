Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMD shares. Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $281,000.

NYSE VMD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 2,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,000. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

