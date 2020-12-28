Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their sell rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $29.54 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 293.64% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

