VITE (VITE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.31 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. VITE has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00096280 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,006,219,995 coins and its circulating supply is 473,648,885 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VITE

