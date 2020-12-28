VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Trading Down 8.6%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares traded down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.20. 1,631,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,710,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

