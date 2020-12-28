VNT Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $169,745.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00131695 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00194907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00627976 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00322910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016818 BTC.

VNT Chain Token Profile

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

