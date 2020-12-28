Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

WTS traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.87. The stock had a trading volume of 90,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,089. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $123.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $440,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

