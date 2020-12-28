Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (IMO)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE: IMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 12/16/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00.
  • 12/14/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$24.00 to C$29.00.
  • 12/14/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$24.00 to C$29.00.
  • 12/10/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$21.00.
  • 12/10/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$23.00 to C$28.00.
  • 12/1/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/1/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/26/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/23/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00.
  • 11/20/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) was given a new C$22.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/20/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/20/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/20/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 11/20/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/20/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00.
  • 11/18/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$19.00 to C$23.00.
  • 11/16/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 11/12/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$25.00.
  • 11/6/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/6/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$18.00 to C$19.00.
  • 11/5/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 11/2/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$19.00.
  • 11/2/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.00.
  • 11/2/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) was given a new C$17.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2020 – Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$23.00 to C$18.00.

Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 396,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.92. The company has a market cap of C$17.95 billion and a PE ratio of -40.75. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of C$10.27 and a one year high of C$35.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -146.67%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

