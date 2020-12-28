Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Raymond James (RJF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Raymond James (NYSE: RJF):

12/18/2020 – Raymond James was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2020 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $92.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $80.00 to $102.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Raymond James was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2020 – Raymond James was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

11/2/2020 – Raymond James had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $92.92 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

