Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 3,205 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 35,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $1,905,633.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,074,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,030,825.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 15,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $716,934.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,879,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,391 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,044 in the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNTL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

ZNTL opened at $57.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

